Hinderwell veteran Bryan Carter is sleeping out to raise money for service personnel.

Bryan Carter, an ex-Commando who has served in the Parachute Regiment in the Brtitish Army, has taken to the sleeping out on the street for the cause and, thanks mainly to the people of Hinderwell and the surrounding area, he has raised £681.

Mr Carter said: “So far I have completed three sleep outs – two bus shelters and one in the wilds, with a fourth sleep out to come.

"As I have probably exhausted the goodwill of the local people despite the Badger Hounds in Hinderwell supporting me with donation boxes, I am looking to get to the £700 mark and with a lot of luck, £750.