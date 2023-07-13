Military Assistance Social Hub (MASH) has made the shortlist in the Family Values category – and now needs your votes to see the group become the overall winner.

The awards celebrate the very best of the Armed Forces community.

The Family Values award honours a person, family or group whose selfless commitment, dedication and support for others in the Armed Forces community ensures that they are cared for, supported or helped.

Bridlington's Military Assistance Social Hub (MASH) has made the shortlist in the Family Values category of the Soldiering On Awards.

Voting will take place from Tuesday, July 18 at www.soldieringon.org with the deadline to support the group on Sunday, August 6.

MASH is run by trustees and volunteers who give their time freely with no wages taken. The group’s chair Craig Leach and fundraiser Martin Barmby are due to attend a special reception at the House of Lords on Tuesday, July 18.

Mr Leach said: “MASH has been nominated as we provide access to assistance and support along with the provision of activities, games, trips, and events that are aimed at engaging all members of the armed forces community that are socially isolated or who struggle to access existing groups/organisations as they are lacking confidence or don't feel they have anything of value to contribute conversationally.

