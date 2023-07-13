News you can trust since 1882
Veteran support group in Bridlington needs votes from the community to win prestigious award

A Bridlington-based group that offers support to armed forces veterans has been named as one of the Soldiering On Awards 2023 finalists.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST

Military Assistance Social Hub (MASH) has made the shortlist in the Family Values category – and now needs your votes to see the group become the overall winner.

The awards celebrate the very best of the Armed Forces community.

The Family Values award honours a person, family or group whose selfless commitment, dedication and support for others in the Armed Forces community ensures that they are cared for, supported or helped.

Bridlington's Military Assistance Social Hub (MASH) has made the shortlist in the Family Values category of the Soldiering On Awards.Bridlington's Military Assistance Social Hub (MASH) has made the shortlist in the Family Values category of the Soldiering On Awards.
Voting will take place from Tuesday, July 18 at www.soldieringon.org with the deadline to support the group on Sunday, August 6.

MASH is run by trustees and volunteers who give their time freely with no wages taken. The group’s chair Craig Leach and fundraiser Martin Barmby are due to attend a special reception at the House of Lords on Tuesday, July 18.

Mr Leach said: “MASH has been nominated as we provide access to assistance and support along with the provision of activities, games, trips, and events that are aimed at engaging all members of the armed forces community that are socially isolated or who struggle to access existing groups/organisations as they are lacking confidence or don't feel they have anything of value to contribute conversationally.

“We provide access to our provision to not only veterans and those serving, but their families who are also affected by additional stress due to deployment, social and emotional disturbances and what can be extended separation from spouses, partners and parents.”

