Veteran walking entire coastline of Great Britain to raise funds for the Gurkha Welfare Trust

Recently retired 61-year-old Jim Morton is currently walking around the entire coastline of Great Britain – a distance of around 7,500 miles.

Recently retired 61-year-old Jim Morton is currently walking around the entire coastline of Great Britain – a distance of around 7,500 miles.

He is also planning on visiting every lighthouse along the way and climbing the highest mountain in each country.

Mr Morton is expecting to be in Whitby on Thursday, February 3, Scarborough on Friday, February 4 and passing through Bridlington on Saturday, February 5.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has set himself a fundraising target of £50,000 and has already accrued £11,065 thanks to the generosity of 300 supporters.

The trust provides financial, medical and development aid to Gurkha veterans, their families and communities.

Mr Morton said: “The reason why I’m raising funds for the Gurkhas is because my first ship in the Royal Navy was called HMS Gurkha, which had Gurkhas onboard.

“I have had an affinity with Gurkhas since 1977 when I first met them.

“They lost everything in the earthquake in 2015 so any money raised will help rebuild the country.

”So far we have already raised enough money to build 1,500 houses, two residential homes and two schools.

“I have covered 4,530 miles since setting off on Monday, April 12 so there’s still a long way to go.”