Scarborough will take centre stage in the coming months with a vibrant programme of arts and culture, confirming its reputation as a year-round destination.

At a time when most locations are winding down for the year, The Scarborough Fair’s Autumn and Winter Season aims to draw crowds to the resort.

The events kick off with the Scarborough Streets Autumn Edition this weekend (October 11 and 12).

It will be followed by:

Scarborough's Peasholm Park is lit up during a previous Scarborough Lights event.

• Scarborough Art Autumn/Winter Edition (October 11 to December 21)

• Scarborough Lights (November 14 to December 21)

• and Scarborough Fringe Winter Edition (December 4 to 7).

The Scarborough Fair was established in 2023 as a year-round programme of inclusive arts, heritage and sporting events.

Performers take to Scarborough town centre as part of a previous Scarborough Streets event.

It is funded in part by £1.2m from the Government’s Towns Fund programme, which is being used to help to organise 15 festivals over three years, and is a project of North Yorkshire Council, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for arts and culture, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “It is important that our tourist destinations are not just seen as places to spend summer holidays.

“They have so much more to offer, and The Scarborough Fair is a fine example of this.”

Scarborough Streets will feature a variety of free performances and activities designed to inspire, celebrate, and showcase local creativity.

Taking place on Westborough, North Street, Aberdeen Walk and Alma Square, the festival is supported by David Skaith, the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, and funded by the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.

It is being delivered in partnership with the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

There will also be a host of special offers from businesses on the high street – visit https://scarboroughfair.uk/streets/ for details.

David Skaith said: “High streets are constantly changing, but they have, and always will be, hubs for our communities.

"That’s why I’m backing community led projects across York and North Yorkshire.

“Like Revitalising Scarborough Town Centre, which features world-class culture, business development and collaborative opportunities, with investment to ensure long-term impact.”

Visitors to the Scarborough Art: Autumn/Winter Edition will witness inspiring and thought- provoking art installations and exhibitions and get the chance to meet talented artists in their open studios.

Work can be bought direct from artists and people can get hands-on during special workshops.

Scarborough Lights returns with a line-up of free and affordable light displays.

There will be an array of illuminations, such as Westborough’s LED light tunnel, the Dino-bouts on Vernon Road and Aquarium Top roundabouts, and the shimmering harbour lights, part of the Ships Ahoy! attraction.

There will also be a spectacular drone display at Scarborough Castle from November 19 to 23 and Scarborough Histories and Mysteries, a joint installation at St Mary’s Church Fridays to Sundays, between November 14 and December 7, featuring work by Dromer, Photo Scarborough and Animated Objects.

The installation will not feature on November 15 or 29 or December 7.

Scarborough Fringe Winter Edition will bring the town to life with theatre, music, comedy, spoken word, children’s shows, and more.

Expect an exciting mix of performances, exhibitions, and creative events for both the seasoned culture lover and those curious to try something new.

The Scarborough Fair festival director, Julian Caddy, said: “These events are a brilliant showcase of creative work from across Scarborough and around the UK at a time when it might not normally be quite so busy."

The Stephen Joseph Theatre’s executive director and joint chief executive, Caroline Routh, said the programme was a real team effort.

She said: “Incredible street performers will bring our town centre to life, from one-man bands tocircus skills workshops, there’s something for everyone.

“As part of Scarborough Lights, our youth theatre members will be providing voice overs for the epic drone show which returns after a sell-out spectacular in 2023.”

Visit https://www.scarboroughfair.uk for more.