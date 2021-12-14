Victorian and Edwardian Christmas postcards on display at Bridlington Priory

A collection of Victorian and Edwardian Christmas postcards will be on display in Bridlington Priory church until the end of December.

Postcards were introduced in 1870 and at first were posted in envelopes.

In a short time personal messages were replaced by printed messages and postcards became popular as the postage was half the price of a letter at that time.

A spokesperson for the display said: “Many different subjects have been used on Christmas cards and it is interesting to note that cards depicting scenes of a religious nature were in the minority compared to other subjects.