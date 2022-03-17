VIDEO: Merlin helicopter flypast marks 100 days until Armed Forces Day event in Scarborough

A Royal Navy Merlin helicopter from 814 Naval Air Squadron flew over Scarborough Castle, and a Royal Marines team abseiled down the castle’s keep, unfurling the Armed Forces Day flag to mark 100 days to go until Armed Forces Day on Saturday June 25.

Four buglers from the Royal Marines Corps of Drums performed a fanfare at the ceremony and the Armed Forces Day flag was raised atop Scarborough Castle to begin the countdown to Armed Forces Day 2022.

As the hosts of the national event, Scarborough will welcome hundreds of Armed Forces personnel in a parade along the seafront on Saturday June 25.

Scarborough Sea Cadets with members of The Royal Marines band

Military personnel from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and Royal Air Force will join the people of Scarborough to celebrate the unique contribution Armed Forces personnel make to our security and way of life.

They will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with veterans, cadets and Armed Forces families in a nationwide show of support for the entire Armed Forces community. Thousands of members of the public will join the celebrations and witness military displays, tour military equipment and meet Armed Forces personnel.

Armed Forces Day events will be held by communities, organisations and local authorities across the UK this June, in support of the annual event.

Defence Minister Leo Docherty MP said: “Armed Forces Day is back and Scarborough is getting ready to host a spectacular celebration. With just 100 days to go until the big day, there’s no better time to plan an Armed Forces Day event in your community.

.Scarborough Mayor Eric Broadbent welcomes guests

"On Armed Forces Day the whole country will come together to thank the entire Armed Forces community for everything they do to keep us safe.”

Commodore Phil Waterhouse, Joint Military Commander of the Armed Forces Day national event and Naval Regional Commander Northern England and the Isle of Man, said: “The Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force are looking forward to supporting Scarborough Borough Council as we all deliver this year’s Armed Forces Day national event, particularly given the delays over the last two years due to the pandemic.

“Royal Navy Regional Command Northern England has taken the lead for the military planning for the national event. We aim to provide a spectacular series of events, culminating in Armed Forces Day in 100 days’ time, which truly showcases the capabilities of the UK Armed Forces.”

Councillor Eric Broadbent, Mayor of the borough of Scarborough, described the Merlin flypast as the highlight of the day. He said: “The people of our borough are proud supporters of the Armed Forces so it is with great excitement that we prepare to host the prestigious Armed Forces Day national event in Scarborough this year.

A Royal Navy Merlin helicopter performed a flypast at the event

“It will be a great honour for us show our appreciation for their outstanding service by welcoming serving personnel, veterans, military charities, special guests and visitors to the town for what promises to be a very special celebration.

“Working with the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force, our partners and sponsors, we are pulling out all the stops to make the 2022 national event truly spectacular.”

Scarborough Borough Council has launched its own website - scarborougharmedforcesday.co.uk – which will be the main online source of information about the national event weekend in Scarborough.

In the coming weeks the website will be populated with the programme and activity listings, details of how to plan a visit to Scarborough, stories from veterans and Armed Forces personnel, community project information, how sponsors are supporting the event and much more.

Abseiling down the tower