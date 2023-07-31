VIDEO: Santa sculpture on Whitby beach marks North Yorkshire Moors Railway's Christmas countdown

The NYMR is all hands on deck to host another period of festive fun as Santa and his team of elves will be returning for magical journeys aboard the Santa Express with the special services running the weekends of November 25 and 26 and December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24, with tickets now on sale.

Sculptors, Sand in your Eye, created the sand sculpture of Father Christmas alongside a steam train at Whitby beach, which attracted a lot of attention from passers-by.

Families can climb on board and make some enchanting memories on this ultimate festive day out from either Pickering or Grosmont Station and enjoy an enchanting Christmas experience to see Mr Claus and his jolly helpers pass through the heritage carriages.

'Elves' have fun playing on Whitby beach by the Santa sand sculpture.

Visitors can also expect to meet the legendary man himself, with a special gift for all the children onboard - providing they’ve managed to stay on the nice list this year.

Santa’s Helpers will also be on the hour-long return journey for all the festive fun and games.

Chris Price, General Manager at NYMR, said: “This is always an extremely popular service and the lead up to Christmas is always such an exciting time.

"We love that families and groups from all over come to Yorkshire to experience this dazzling event.”

“Every year, tickets for this magical adventure aboard the Santa Express sell out quickly, so book now for a festive journey you won’t forget.”