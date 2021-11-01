The firm recruited sand artist Simon Beck to create Britain’s biggest cakes on two of the UK’s most famous beaches - Whitby and Blackpool.

Simon worked over two days for a total of 10 hours, with just a rake and a magnetic compass.

Each cake drawing measured a whopping 60m in diameter.

The 60m wide cake which was drawn on to Whitby beach.

After he completed the supersized seaside cakes, it was just 40 minutes before the tide washed them away.

Simon, 63, who was now completed over 540 sand and snow drawings, said: “From a Star Wars’ Yoda to the Simpsons family, marriage proposals and a memorial to John Lennon in Central Park, I thought I had done it all."

He has become one of Britain’s best-known sand and snow artists.

Despite this, he admits: “I’d never created a cake before, let alone one of this scale.

“As a cake lover myself, I agree with over four-fifths of the nation and think the bigger the slice the better.

"So, when I was approached to create sand art of giant cakes - coast to coast – I couldn’t resist.

"I’m really chuffed to be able to do my bit to help bring big, fresh and delicious cakes to even more doors across the nation.”