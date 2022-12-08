News you can trust since 1882
VIDEO: see stunning Santa's garden in Scarborough which thrilled care home residents

Scarborough Hall care home, in Scarborough, enjoyed getting in the Christmas spirit by visiting Santa’s garden on Tuesday evening.

By Duncan Atkins
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 10:10am

Nigel Watkinson has been transforming his garden into a winter wonderland for the last 20 years.

This year, he is raising money for St Catherine’s Hospice and Scarborough Hall was lucky enough to have secured tickets to the event before they sold out.

Residents enjoyed watching the children enjoy the magical miniature train ride around the Santa’s garden which got everyone feeling the festive spirit.

Scarborough Hall care home residents visit Santa's Garden in the garden of Nigel Watkinson.
General Manager Charlotte Nurse said: “We absolutely loved being able to take our residents out and about to visit Santa’s garden, it makes us all so happy to experience Christmas events like this.

"It has been a fantastic day and we’ve all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.”

Margaret, a resident at Scarborough Hall said: “We have all had the most wonderful time visiting Santa’s Garden.

"I was really excited to be able to visit, it has made us all feel so Christmassy!”

Scarborough Hall care home residents visit Santa's Garden in the garden of Nigel Watkinson.
