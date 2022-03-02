WATCH: Whitby's spectacular fireworks display to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee
A spectacular fireworks display in Whitby last night belatedly marked the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.
The 10-minute display, by Reaction Fireworks, was originally for the town's Christmas festival but this was cancelled due to Storm Arwen.
Two further attempts to put the fireworks on last month were again foiled by bad weather forecasts but they finally went ahead last night, attracting a good crowd.