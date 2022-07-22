Diners at Whitby; Quayside restaurant on Pier Road were surprised when the TV star joined them for lunch.

Ross, who was filming outside the Quayside on Pier Road, attracted a significant crowd along with a full film crew.

Jonathan, dressed in a pink checked jacket, looked extremely warm on the hottest day in Whitby's history - when the temperature soared to 37.9C - but was not bothered by the number of people asking him for selfies.

Tv celebrity Jonathan Ross poses for a picture with Sally Robinson, manager at W Hamond jewellers on Church Street.

Paul Hunt, who send in the video of Ross in Whitby, said: "The reason for the filming was not fully disclosed by the crew but said it was an independent production for ITV.

"He was seen making several ‘takes’ coming out of the takeaway section of the restaurant clutching a cone of chips.

"Later, both he and the crew moved across the bridge towards the steps to the Abbey where he was again surrounded by people asking for pictures and autographs."