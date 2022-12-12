VIDEO: Watch highlights of The Ladies Real Monty performance at Cayton Bay, Scarborough

The performance was preceded by an evening of spectacular entertainment with acts including Jake Dodd, Annie & King, Krystal and Tony Skingle as Elvis.

An air of anticipation filled the Showbar as host Peter Gibson introduced the ladies to the audience, and loud cheers welcomed them as they entered the room in matching pink-fringed dresses.

The crowd were on their feet, clapping and waving to those they knew, as Jennifer Lopez’s Let’s Get Loud filled the auditorium and the ladies made their way to the stage.

The ladies ready for the big reveal

They salsa’d and cha-cha’d to the music before taking the pace down to the moving opening of Keala Settle’s This is Me.

Six cancer survivors were among the performers who turned to salute a flickering candle in memory of those taken by the disease.

A moving fan-dance to Westlife’s Miss You Nights saw images of lost loved ones flash across the big screen, reducing many of the audience to tears as a wave of emotion swept through the room.

The music then returned to This is Me and the crowd were once again on their feet as two by two, the ladies came to the front of the stage to remove their pink dresses, revealing pretty black bikinis studded in pink.

Local talent was on show in the build up to the performance including: Anne Taylor's Academy of Dance, Francesca Santamaria,Krystal, Joel and Rebecca Kelly

The atmosphere was electric as the women entered the stage each holding their fans before removing their bras, ready for the big reveal.

As Keala Settle shouted “This is Me!” at the end of the song, the ladies raised their fans to a roar from the crowd which raised the roof.

Performer Debbie Ratcliffe said: “People I never met before were shaking my hand, kissing and hugging me, crying and saying 'Wow that was so moving & amazing' and ‘how brave we all were'.

“The crowd gave us so much support, the cheers were deafening.

The ladies raised more than £17,000 for cancer charities

"I have never had a feeling like it, ever, it’s beyond words.”

The ladies have raised £17,250 for charities Cancer Research UK, Children with Cancer UK and Breast Cancer Now.

A Just Giving page has been opened to enable those who were unable to attend to donate. It can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lisa-smith-louth

The full (unedited) video can be found on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnC1W17EGls.

The ladies lead the singing of Sweet Caroline before the performance

June Mott and Carol Raper-Williamson ready to go on stage

The ladies performed a 14-minute dance routine

The ladies are introduced to the audience

The room fell silent during the emotional fan routine

The routine included a moving tribute to cancer victims during "Miss You Nights"