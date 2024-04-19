VIDEO: Watch Scarborough's East Coast Tigers 'smash it' on day one of Allstar World Championships in Florida
Two teams from East Coast Tigers travelled to the event which is being held at the Orange County Convention Centre in Orlando.
Senior 1 team Obsession topped their group with a flawless routine and have progressed to the final of the competition which take place at around 3.13pm today (April 19) .
Junior 1 team Fury also gave a perfect performance, but missed out on the finals after other teams scored higher on technical difficulty.
Head coach Jess Mortimer said: “Both teams hit a really good routine. That’s all we can ask for as coaches.
“The senior 1 team went through in first place, but today is a fresh slate, so last night they went back to the villa and looked at the score sheet to see what they need to do to make sure they stay there.
“Both teams gave it their all, we couldn’t ask for more.
“Senior 1 just need to hit their routine again and they will be world champions.”
East Coast Tigers will be streaming the performance live on their instagram page at around 3.13pm (times subject to change).
To watch visit https://www.instagram.com/eastcoasttigers/ or checkout their Facebook page for photos and results.