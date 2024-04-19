VIDEO: Watch Scarborough's East Coast Tigers 'smash it' on day one of Allstar World Championships in Florida

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two teams from East Coast Tigers travelled to the event which is being held at the Orange County Convention Centre in Orlando.

Senior 1 team Obsession topped their group with a flawless routine and have progressed to the final of the competition which take place at around 3.13pm today (April 19) .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior 1 team Fury also gave a perfect performance, but missed out on the finals after other teams scored higher on technical difficulty.

Obsession compete in the All Star World Championship final

Head coach Jess Mortimer said: “Both teams hit a really good routine. That’s all we can ask for as coaches.

“The senior 1 team went through in first place, but today is a fresh slate, so last night they went back to the villa and looked at the score sheet to see what they need to do to make sure they stay there.

“Both teams gave it their all, we couldn’t ask for more.

“Senior 1 just need to hit their routine again and they will be world champions.”

Fury smashed their performance at the World Allstar Championship

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Coast Tigers will be streaming the performance live on their instagram page at around 3.13pm (times subject to change).