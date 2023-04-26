Anthony Wright, 62, of Runswick Court, achieved the feat in just over an hour, pushing his chair as close to the top as he could and then enjoying a clear night under the stars, as well as a spectacular sunrise.

His ascent up the distinctive 1,000ft landmark between Guisborough and Middlesbrough is in preparation for a solo trip round Scotland next month in an adapted canoe, to raise money for military charity SSAFA.

"I have a lot of friends who have served in Northern Ireland, the Falklands etc, all these battles the British Army had that everyone seems to have forgotten,” he said.

Double amputee Anthony Wright, who took on Roseberry Topping in his wheelchair.

"The whole process of going up Roseberry Topping was to get awareness and get people talking.”

Mr Wright will be starting at Edinburgh and then working his way along the canals of Scotland – including the Falkirk Wheel – up through the Scottish Highlands towards John O’Groats and then on to the Orkney Islands.

A Just Giving page will be set up in due course.

And that’s not the end of his adventures.

Later in the year, Mr Wright will be taking on the North Coast 500 – a scenic route around the north coast of Scotland, starting and ending at Inverness Castle, on a hand cycle.