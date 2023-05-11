VIDEO: Whitby's England footballer Beth Mead sends good luck message to Scarborough schoolgirls

The Seamer & Irton girls won the National League Trust Under-11 Girls North Cup 2023 as Scarborough’s representatives and now head to Wembley to face National League South winners Maidstone United, with the game being played before the National League play-off match between Notts County and Chesterfield.

And the girls received a thrilling boost when Whitby’s Lionesses star Mead, 28, sent them a message to say: “I wanted to wish the girls’ team the best of luck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I heard you reached the final of the national competition and I heard that it’s at Wembley – what a place to play.

Seamer & Irton Girls Under-11s football team will play in the National League final at Wembley Stadium on May 13, before the National League play-off final.

"I made some amazing memories there so I hope that you get the chance to make some too.

"Go out there, enjoy it and do yourselves proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ll be watching out for the score. Best of luck and have the best time.”

Mead received her MBE at Windsor Castle a day after her 28th birthday, for services to association football, after she helped England win the Euro 2022 competition, beating Germany in the final at Wembley.

She was also crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December.