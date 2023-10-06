Videos shared on social media sparks North Yorkshire Police to reshare advice on keeping homes safe

Two videos shared to Facebook have prompted North Yorkshire Police to reshare advice on how to keep homes safe.

The videos, both captured on a Video Doorbell Cameras, appear to show two people trying door handles late at night on two seperate streets in Scarborough.

The videos have been shared on social media which has prompted North Yorkshire Police to reshare their advice on how to keep your property safe.

At the time the original advice was shared, Detective Chief Inspector Carol Kirk, North Yorkshire Police’s burglary lead, said: “It only takes a few minutes of your time to lock doors, close widows and secure sheds and garages.

Detective Chief Inspector Carol Kirk, North Yorkshire Police's burglary lead, said: "It only takes a few minutes of your time to lock doors, close widows and secure sheds and garages.

“Yet it only takes a matter of seconds for an opportunistic burglar to sneak into your property and take whatever they can lay their hands on.

“That’s why it’s so important to remember to lock up and hide your valuables from view – even if you’re just washing the car or cutting the grass at the time.

“Remember to put away your tools in a secure garage or shed. Not only could they be stolen, but they can be used by burglars to enter your home.

“Crucially, never leave your car keys in the front door or within reach through a kitchen or bedroom window. This will prevent you from becoming a victim of a ‘2 in 1 burglary’, which is when a criminal enters a property to steal the key to a vehicle before driving off in it.”

Additional advice to prevent burglars from targeting your property includes keeping it visible, as a house hidden by overgrown bushes, trees, or high fences and walls makes it easier for a burglar to get close to a home unnoticed and provide somewhere to hide while carrying out a burglary or theft from the property.

Don’t forget to check your vehicles are locked and the windows secure.

If you have a keyless entry system, then a cheap and effective way to prevent the frequency being relayed is to put them in a signal blocking box or pouch.

Gravel driveways and paths will make sure you hear anyone approach.

CCTV linked to a smartphone will alert you to someone crossing your boundary and some cameras work by day and by night, and record when they detect movement. Some can be remotely viewed from a smartphone.

Position cameras where they are best able to obtain good quality facial images. Could you recognise or identify someone from the footage?

There is legislation for home CCTV use, so always seek advice from an accredited installer first to ensure your system complies with the law.

Place signage up warning that CCTV is in use.

For more information on how to keep your house, vehicle, or sheds safe, visit the North Yorkshire Police website here.

Anyone with information about burglaries or suspicious activity in your neighbourhood or surrounding area, should not hesitate to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.