Village near Whitby marks King's Coronation with new notice board
Grant funding has kindly been given by Anglo American for the purchase of the noticeboard outside Ugthorpe’s Chistchurch, and it has also funded the installation through its sponsorship of the North Yorkshire Council's Skills 4 Work Team.
The Skills4Work Team has also been busy in the parish undertaking various maintenance jobs, such as repairing/painting a seat, removing graffiti from the bus shelter on the A171, clearing moss from a log seat and installing an oak latted top.
The parish council is extremely thankful to Anglo American and the Skills 4 Work Team for undertaking these tasks.
Christchurch in Ugthorpe is hosting a Christmas coffee morning on Saturday December 2, from 10am.
Stalls include home-made cakes, bric-a-brac plus raffle and refreshments.