Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grant funding has kindly been given by Anglo American for the purchase of the noticeboard outside Ugthorpe’s Chistchurch, and it has also funded the installation through its sponsorship of the North Yorkshire Council's Skills 4 Work Team.

The Skills4Work Team has also been busy in the parish undertaking various maintenance jobs, such as repairing/painting a seat, removing graffiti from the bus shelter on the A171, clearing moss from a log seat and installing an oak latted top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parish council is extremely thankful to Anglo American and the Skills 4 Work Team for undertaking these tasks.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christchurch in Ugthorpe is hosting a Christmas coffee morning on Saturday December 2, from 10am.