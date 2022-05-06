Village shops raise £4,200 for Yorkshire Cancer Research through sales of Christmas cards

Jan Jagger, chair of the Bridlington Yorkshire Cancer Research group, is presented with a cheque for £4,237 for D&S Retail Stores.

People visiting shops were invited to buy the charity’s Christmas cards throughout December and make donations to help fund vital research in Yorkshire.

Steve Thompson, owner of D&S Retail Stores which runs the Costcutter stores, said: “With one in two people developing cancer, it touches the lives of everybody.

“D&S Retail Stores is only too happy to help and raise funds for Yorkshire Cancer Research to help them carry on the great work they do on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.”

Steve and his family have supported Yorkshire Cancer Research for many years, aiding the charity’s Bridlington volunteer group in their fundraising efforts.

Jan Jagger, chairman of the volunteer group, said: “I can’t begin to say how much the committee and I appreciate the continued support we receive from Steve, his staff and the customers at his six Costcutter shops.

“Whether it’s selling Yorkshire Cancer Research Christmas cards, putting collection boxes at the check-outs or doing sponsored events, they are always enthusiastic and happy to help.”