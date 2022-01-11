Vintage arcade machine, speedboat and a grandmother - all things left by guests at Scarborough's Travelodge Hotel

The answer is Travelodge’s Lost & Found offices in Scarborough.

Today, the UK’s first budget hotel chain, Travelodge, has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 582 hotels including at the company’s hotel on Scarborough's St Nicholas Cliff over the last 12 months.

Here are some of the more unusual ones

Travelodge at Scarborough.

A 4ft unicorn made out of pink roses

A vintage arcade machine

A set of new wedding rings

Architecture designs for a beach house in the Bahamas

A grandmother

A speedboat (in the car park)

Scarborough's wasn't the only Travelodge where a quirky treasure was left behind - one customer had to arrange for a courier to pick up his inflatable banana boat that he forgot to pack while staying at Newquay Seafront Travelodge.

And a forgetful groom staying at Edinburgh Central Travelodge PLUS was in deep trouble with his new bride when he forgot to take the bespoke 5ft wedding cake piñata to the wedding reception.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B.