Vintage seaside arcade monkeys machine from Bridlington easily climbs past pre-sale estimate at auction
A outstanding collection of antique seaside amusement arcade machines, including the ‘Climbing Monkeys’ machine made by the Bridlington amusement firm R Wright & Son, were saved when they were about to be smashed up half a century ago.
This ultra-rare antique was made in the late 1940s and is one of only a handful of survivors.
A spokesperson for John Taylor’s Auction Room in Louth said: “The remarkable collection of historic arcade machines sold for a total of £40,000.
“The climbing monkeys machine provided the shock of the show. It sold for £4,200, more than 10 times the pre-sale estimate of £200-£400.
"The audience actually broke out into applause when the hammer went down after bidders in the room, on the telephone, and on the internet went at it hammer and tongs.
"The successful buyer was from Boston in Lincolnshire.”