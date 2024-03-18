Vintage seaside arcade monkeys machine from Bridlington easily climbs past pre-sale estimate at auction

The ‘Climbing Monkeys’ machine, made by the Bridlington amusement firm R Wright & Son, sold for £4,200.

A outstanding collection of antique seaside amusement arcade machines, including the ‘Climbing Monkeys’ machine made by the Bridlington amusement firm R Wright & Son, were saved when they were about to be smashed up half a century ago.

This ultra-rare antique was made in the late 1940s and is one of only a handful of survivors.

A spokesperson for John Taylor’s Auction Room in Louth said: “The remarkable collection of historic arcade machines sold for a total of £40,000.

“The climbing monkeys machine provided the shock of the show. It sold for £4,200, more than 10 times the pre-sale estimate of £200-£400.

"The audience actually broke out into applause when the hammer went down after bidders in the room, on the telephone, and on the internet went at it hammer and tongs.