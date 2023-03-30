News you can trust since 1882
Viral TikTok video shows man travelling on roof of fire engine in Scarborough

A TikTok video of a man travelling on the roof of a fire engine in Scarborough has gone viral, which has been condemned by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:31 BST

The video shows a man on the roof of a fire engine, which was driving along Foreshore Road in Scarborough.

In the video the man is seen shouting on the roof before the fire engine stops and firefighters ask him to get down at the Aquarium Top roundabout.

In a statement,North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are aware of a Tik Tok video showing a man on the roof of one of our fire engines.

A TikTok video of a man travelling on the roof of a fire engine in Scarborough has gone viral, which has been condemned by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
“The appliance was travelling through Scarborough at around 7.30pm last night when he climbed on top of it. This was unauthorised and as soon as he was spotted, the appliance was safely brought to a stop.

“Our crew checked for injuries before expressing their concerns around the dangerous behaviour.

“The man, who was joined by two others on foot, became verbally aggressive and abusive towards our crew – Treating our staff in this way is completely unacceptable and this matter has been reported to North Yorkshire Police.

“We know most people would know how reckless this behaviour was, it could have led to some very serious injuries, if not worse.

“But we are well aware of the power of social media. If your children have viewed this footage, please talk to them about how dangerous this behaviour is – if we had received an emergency call, we could be writing a very different statement this morning. “

The TikTok account, @outofsociety, has 27,400 followers and and shows content provoking police and security services.

ScarboroughNorth Yorkshire Police