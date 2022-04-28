Vision of Whitby - less than one week left to see all the images entered into Tindale competition

Whitby Town Mayor, Cllr Linda Wild (right) with Vision of Whitby competition winner Barbara Wardill.

All the images in the exhibition Vision of Whitby – Photographic Competition were taken locally and are the finalists and winners from the recent John Tindale Photography Competition 2022.

Organised by John's son David Tindale, the competition attracted almost 600 entries.

He said the work on display demonstrated the exceptionally high standard of entry, which made the selection process a major challenge for the four competition judges.

The exhibition ties in with the exhibition Vision of Whitby currently on display in Whitby Museum, which features John Tindale photographs from the 1950s, 60s and 70s featuring the whole of Whitby and district.

Categories of Sea, Land, People, Portrait, Events, and News formed the basis of the photographic competition, attracting a diverse range of images.

The exhibition was opened by the Town Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Linda Wild, who presented the category winners with their prizes.

The works on display include breath-taking views and stunning silhouettes, vivid sunrises, and dramatic seascapes.

Some pictures are nostalgic, while others hint at intriguing stories.

There was a winner in each category, with the overall competition winner being Barbara Wardill, whose photograph Golden Hour is also the winner of the Sea category.

The names of the winners and the highly commended participants can be found at www.johntindale.org/competition and their entries can still be seen at the Pannett Art Gallery until Wednesday May 4.

The gallery is open from 10am to 4.30pm (last admission 4pm), Tuesday to Sunday..