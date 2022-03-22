Vision of Whitby: time running out to enter photo competition and have your work on show

The prestigious John Tindale Photography Competition is calling for photos that capture the spirit and beauty of Whitby and its moors, to compete for the Vision of Whitby prize 2022.

John Tindale was one of the leading photographers of Whitby and its people in the 20th century, and a new photo competition is running right now inspired by his work and legacy.

David Tindale, John's son, said: “Taking beautiful photographs is so much easier now than it was in my father’s day, when it was all chemicals and darkrooms.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spring Bank Holiday in Whitby, 1970.

"But the art of taking a great photo remains the same - seeing something beautiful or unexpected that makes the viewer stop and enjoy the image.

"We know there are many people out there who have that great eye for a picture and we’d love to see their Whitby photos in our competition.

"There’s just a week left to enter, so if you’re over in Whitby why not make a day of it and take some photos for the competition?”

You can enter one of six categories - News, Events, People, The Sea, The Country and Portraits.

Man and child on wreck keel, 1954.