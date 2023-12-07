Visit Grue and step inside a fantastical world of cardboard creativity at Scarborough Library

Popular immersive installation, Grue by Wintercroft, returns to Scarborough for its third year

Produced by ARCADE, with funding from Arts Council England, Yorkshire Coast Bid, and supported by North Yorkshire Council, Grue is a fantastical world, made entirely from recycled and repurposed cardboard.

Grue offers residents the chance to step inside a secret door into a one-off magical and fantastical world of cardboard creativity - unlocking the imaginations of young people from around the Yorkshire Coast.

Imagine a Tolkienesque storyworld of marvelous creatures coming to life in a hidden room in one of Scarborough's oldest town centre buildings.

Now a well-established seasonal tradition, this year the magical wintery experience has a new home in the recently refurbished Scarborough Library.

With tickets at £4 or alternatively Pay What You Decide, this is an affordable and magical wintry treat for all the family.

ARCADE’s Co-Director, Rach Drew, says: "This year Grue has live actors, but don’t worry - nothing scary or gory, no jump scares!

"These friendly guides invite you to join them on a simple storytelling quest. There are all sorts of landscapes to explore and curious creatures to find.”

As in previous years, Grue has been built by Scarborough’s community in a series of free, drop-in workshops. Over 500 people have taken part to turn recycled cardboard into something magical, with creatures, plants, and other items all included in the Grue installation.

Grue is designed by Scarborough artist, Steve Wintercroft - designer, visual artist, and the founder of Wintercroft, an environmentally conscious design company specialising in helping people explore creativity through making.

Wintercroft’s iconic designs have played key roles in progressive conservation campaigns, films, theatre productions, TV & music videos. He has created work with Sir Paul McCartney, Björk, and Tracey Emin in the past.

Wintercroft says: "It’s brilliant to be back again for our third year. Grue highlights the power of creativity and explores what can be achieved with an empty space and a belief that we are all creative.

“We love building with our community and Grue really could not exist without them. It’s lovely to have people come back to see their creations within the larger installation.’’

Grue opens for audiences at Scarborough Library until Saturday, December 23.

There is lift access and space for pushchairs. Grue provides a welcoming wintry experience for all the family, and there are hot drinks and snacks available on site.