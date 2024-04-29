Visitors and traders braved 'horrendous weather' to make first Bridlington Food Festival of 2024 a great success

The Mayor and Mayoress of Bridlington braved the elements to visit the food festival. Photo courtesy of TCF Photography.

The year’s first food festival was held on Sunday (April 28) and was possibly the wetest event to date. Rain fell on an off all day, with particularly heavy showers and windy conditions making it difficult for stallholders to set up, let alone sell their wares.

However, Bridlington residents and visitors braved the intense weather to support the local businesses, and many traders still managed to make sales despite the horrible conditions.

Angela Langton, organiser of the festival, said: “It was fantastic that 33 traders stood in the horrendous weather- we were due to have 55 stalls.

33 out of 55 stall holders turned out on Sunday, battling the wind and rain to keep the festival alive. Photos courtesy of TCF Photography.

"From Caribbean food to pizza, from foot-long hot dogs to local jams and honey; we had a variety of stalls for visitors to choose from. There was also locally brewed gin and rum on offer alongside our most popular cake stalls that always do so well- even in the rain!

“Traders travelled from across the region to bring some amazing quality food for the day. Their spirits were not dampened and traders had a smile on there faces.

"Our next events are on May 12 and May 26, we are praying for some fantastic weather!”