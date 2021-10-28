Visitors flocked to Peasholm Park to take part in the Autumn Daze Festival.

Visitors flock to Scarborough's Peasholm Park to celebrate all things autumnal as Autumn Daze Festival returns

A celebration of all things autumn returned to Scarborough as the Autumn Daze Festival took place at Peasholm Park.

By George Buksmann
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 12:32 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th October 2021, 12:34 pm

Visitors enjoyed free activities which included marshmallow toasting, face painting, a scavenger hunt, fire starting and bush craft demonstrations.

A new event will take place tomorrow evening with a moonlit walk around the park featuring illuminations on the surface of the water and a number of the dragon boats, and lanterns.

It runs between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday October 29.

1. Autumn Daze at Peasholm Park

Dawn Dyson Threadgold creating Lanterns with Jenson and Harley and Grandma Lisa Patton.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2. Autumn Daze at Peasholm Park

Will Watts teaches Bushcraft skills.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

3. Autumn Daze at Peasholm Park

.Face paint super heroes Arthur and Rory.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

4. Autumn Daze at Peasholm Park

Ruby goes for cat look as Jenny of Fantasy Faces puts in the finishing touches.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Scarborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 6