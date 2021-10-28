Visitors enjoyed free activities which included marshmallow toasting, face painting, a scavenger hunt, fire starting and bush craft demonstrations.
A new event will take place tomorrow evening with a moonlit walk around the park featuring illuminations on the surface of the water and a number of the dragon boats, and lanterns.
It runs between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday October 29.
1. Autumn Daze at Peasholm Park
Dawn Dyson Threadgold creating Lanterns with Jenson and Harley and Grandma Lisa Patton.
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Autumn Daze at Peasholm Park
Will Watts teaches Bushcraft skills.
Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Autumn Daze at Peasholm Park
.Face paint super heroes Arthur and Rory.
Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Autumn Daze at Peasholm Park
Ruby goes for cat look as Jenny of Fantasy Faces puts in the finishing touches.
Photo: Richard Ponter