Figures from the National Fire Chiefs Council indicate 50% of the 254 accidental drownings in 2020 involved people who were not intending to enter the water, with 71% of those deaths occurring at inland watercourses, such as reservoirs, rivers and lakes.

Almost 80% of the deaths were males.

To promote safety around open water, Yorkshire Water runs an education programme for schools in the region.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scaling Dam reservoir, as seen from Danby Beacon. Picture by Stuart Bell.

The sessions teach children the ‘Float to Live’ technique, explains how children can keep themselves, family and friends safe around water and what to do in an emergency.

The utility company has teamed up with the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to offer a series of virtual Water Safety live presentations aimed at Key Stage 3 and 4 students on May 26.

Teachers can book the water safety sessions via the Yorkshire Water website.

Ash Roberts, public safety and safeguarding manager, said: “People entering our reservoirs continues to be a daily occurrence, whether that be those intending to swim or people deciding the water looks inviting.

"As the weather improves, we see more people getting into the water who had never intended to do so when they arrived.

“It is vital people visiting our reservoirs this weekend don’t risk their safety by entering the water.

"The water in the reservoirs can cause cold water shock and reservoirs are a part of the clean water network delivering water to homes, which means there is equipment under the water that also poses a risk to people entering it.”

Anyone at a Yorkshire Water reservoir who sees someone in difficulty in the water should:

* Ring 999 and ask for the Fire Service immediately

* Encourage the person to stay calm and to kick their legs gently to float