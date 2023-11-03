Six community organisations and competition winners of a recent photography competition showcased their winning photographs depicting the people and amazing work they do.

Run in conjunction with Clare Granger, the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, the Photography Exhibition & Showcase gave local business leaders, friends and supporters of Two Ridings the opportunity to view the impact of community organisations through 16 superb photographs.

They also got to hear the stories directly behind the images.

Celia McKeon, Chief Executive at Two Ridings said the event highlighted the everyday extraordinary work of community action across our region.

The High Sheriff welcomed everyone to the event, before handing over to Simon Hill, President of the Royal Photography Society, who spoke about the joys and dilemmas of chairing the judging panel.

Packed into the beautiful ballroom at the castle the winning groups then had their opportunity to shine.

Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue told stories of the different situations they find themselves supporting. From a local women with mental health issues lost in a wood in Elvington, to the three days searching for a missing person on a coast.

Their work is as much about searching for missing people as rescuing, and their patch is the largest in the country, from Goole to Whitby and from the A1 to the coast.

The Walled Garden Whitby, only running for just over a year, is already proving a haven for wellbeing for the volunteers that spend time there.

A beautiful location has been turned around by a dedicated team and they work hand in hand with other organisations, the NHS and mental health services to help people grow and blossom, just like the produce.

Shine 21 founder Louise talked passionately about her own experience of having a baby with down syndrome and the barriers she came up against. She went on to talk about how she found answers and went on to help other parents too. Her photos showed the progress and learning of one young girl who was really blossoming from the support Shine 21 gives.

Shine 21 won the audience’s hearts and was also the recipient of the ‘bonus’ audience award.

Louise said: "Shine21 is thrilled to have been given the opportunity to showcase our photography and the work we do. We are passionate about making a difference and raising awareness of Down Syndrome. The evening allowed us to do that as well as win vital funds. We were delighted to have won £2,000 and the audience vote on the evening. The funds raised will allow our little stars to access Down Syndrome specific early intervention."

There was much joy and whooping at the actual certificates being given out, and Celia, the Two Ridings Chief Executive closed the evening explaining why the work of these groups, and the hundreds more Two Ridings support every year, is truly extraordinary.

“Firstly, the work everyone here does is the humble, selfless work of people acting out of love.

"People who are volunteering, or working for very modest pay. It’s people like Pannal Scouts showing up at a scout hut week in, week out, or people leaving their phone on to respond to a 2am callout on a rainy night. People offering their time and service to create opportunities for other people that wouldn’t otherwise exist.

"They are doing it for human connection, for growth, for recovery. That is extraordinary.

“Secondly, some of the people who are in these images and supported by this work are among the most marginalized in our society. These are people who are often failed by our institutions. And yet they are centred in these images. And that is because they are centred in the work of the organisations. And for a brief moment this evening, they are centred here. It shouldn’t be extraordinary, but it is, and it is essential.

“Thirdly, this work is transformational. It changes people’s lives. The act of welcoming people through a door and offering them a hot meal, or inviting them to join a dance class, or to learn a skill or to grow something - these opportunities can and do often trigger and support processes of personal transformation. It is extraordinary to realise the impact of what might seem like small gestures, simple activities. But it is real.

“This everyday extraordinary work is the power of community action, and it enriches all our lives. We must not take it for granted. Yes, we are celebrating it tonight. But we must also support it tomorrow.”

She went on to say how honoured Two Ridings were to support their work and praised our incredible donors and supporters to enable the foundation to channel resources direct to the front line, right where it would make a difference.

Clare Granger, High Sheriff of North Yorkshire reflected: "I was so thrilled that so many of the volunteer groups entered into the spirit of the photographic competition with such enthusiasm. They produced some wonderful photos and it was such a pleasure to be able to give out 16 cash prizes!