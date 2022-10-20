Volunteer to re-’cycle’ old bikes to make Christmas special this year for Eastfield children
An Osgodby man has set his sights on renovating children’s bikes to make Christmas special for young people in Eastfield this year.
Phil Sutcliffe, 48, normally works as a gardener, but in his free time he breathes new life into old bicycles, making them as good as new.
This Christmas, working in conjunction with Westway Open Arms, Mr Sutcliffe plans to help 10-15 children who don’t currently have a bike, and whose parents can’t afford one (especially if they are from a large family).
Mr Sutcliffe, who lives in Osgodby, said: “I wanted to do the bikes because it combines something I enjoy riding and fixing with helping others.
“In these tough times, as much as people think they are struggling there is always someone worse off.
“I don't like the thought of some kids going without at Christmas.
“Getting a bike, something I received as a child, is a big present, something special.
“This will change the parents and children's lives in difficult times.”
Westway Open Arms and Mr Sutcliffe are appealing for a number of old bikes to be donated which Mr Sutcliffe will work on in the run up to Christmas.
They are looking for boys bikes for ages five, 10, 11 and 15 and girls bikes for ages four, six, eight, nine and 13.
They are also appealing for new safety equipment to accompany the presents.
Mr Sutcliffe’s daughter, Daisy, 9, has created a poster to help promote the appeal.
Bernie Brown, centre manager at Westway Open Arms said: "We want to say thank you to Phil for giving his time and skills to ensure the children of Eastfield have a lovely time at Christmas.
"We are delighted that he asked Westway Open Arms to be part of this project.
"Families are struggling with the cost of living crisis, and Christmas will only add to the stress, so being able to give a bicycle to a child or young person will be amazing! "
If you have an old bike that you would like to donate, or are able to help in any way at all, contact Bernie Brown at Westway Open Arms on 01723 448 274.