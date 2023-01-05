Sarah Fenwick (front) at a meeting of the Scarborough Pride committee

The charity is looking for people to join the team in a number of roles to help prepare for a range of consultations and events happening in the lead up to Scarborough Pride on Saturday September 30.

George Wakely, one of the trustees for Scarborough Pride, said: “This is a great opportunity to join a talented team and help us guide our programming to the needs and wants of our local community.

“We welcome and encourage applications from all different sexualities, genders, religions and walks of life.

“Pride is something that is really needed in this community and you can play an integral part of providing support and services for young, elderly or vulnerable LGBTQ+ individuals across the town.

“A small part of your time can make a big difference in someone’s life."

The board are currently looking to fill a number of roles including;

Deputy Chairperson - This role involves deputising in absence of the chairperson, leading meetings when the chairperson is unavailable, assisting with overseeing meeting organisation and paperwork. Assisting with general administration of the charity, supporting various departments during head of departments' leave or holiday periods.

Adult Events Peripheral Lead - Leading on the charity’s programme of consultations and events with adult members of the local community (focusing on 50+), liaising with external organisations to create a range of community events for adults, linking with media lead to promote organised events, keeping the committee and trustees up to date on the programme of activities planned.

Youth Event Peripheral Lead - Leading on the charity's programme of consultations and events with young members of the local community, liaising with external organisations to create a range of youth (under 21) community events, linking with media lead to promote organised events, keeping the committee and trustees up to date on the programme of activities planned.

All of these positions are voluntary and no minimum commitment except to attend a monthly committee meeting is required.

The charity is supported by funding from both local businesses and Scarborough Borough councillors.

Councillor Liz Colling (Falsgrave and Stepney Ward) who has pledged £2000 towards Scarborough Pride 2023 said: “I am very pleased to support Scarborough Pride in any way I can. It is way past time that we celebrated our diverse communities and showed the world that Scarborough is the accepting, vibrant and proud place we all know it to be.” Councillor Eileen Murphy (Newby Ward) has also pledged £411.

Sarah Fenwick, Head of Fundraising for Scarborough Pride, said: 'We are so grateful to have had such fantastic support from both our local councillors and businesses from day one.

“However, we do still have a way to go to reach our fundraising target in order for our 2023 event to happen.

“We're still on the hunt for business allies and have a full range of sponsorship packages available.”

Business Allies so far include Adverset, Empower Dance and Fitness and North Sea Digital.

To find out more about business ally packages go to https://www.scarboroughpride.co.uk/business-allies