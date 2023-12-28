Volunteers give boost to 'Birds on the Edge' of the North York Moors National Park
Birds on the Edge is a National Lottery Heritage Funded project that supports people and nature within the North York Moors National Park and surrounding areas to thrive together.
A survey pioneered by the park’s trust, aims to conserve populations of species that thrive ‘on the edge’ of different habitats, and work with land managers and communities to build new ponds, create wildflower plots and plant scrubland.
A new survey has revealed that 14 turtle doves, 140 song thrushes, eight redstarts and 53 yellow hammers have been spotted in recent months.
Some 10 primary schools in the park have also been involved as part of the National Park’s Harry Spotters Challenge which provides primary schools with binoculars, seed and surveys, with the aim of collecting data on bird species spotted within their school and community.