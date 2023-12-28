News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Volunteers give boost to 'Birds on the Edge' of the North York Moors National Park

A number of bird species, including some classified as endangared, are being given a boost thanks to teams of volunteers in the North York Moors National Park.
By News Reporter
Published 28th Dec 2023, 16:41 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 16:42 GMT
View from the Moors National Park Centre in Danby,View from the Moors National Park Centre in Danby,
View from the Moors National Park Centre in Danby,

Birds on the Edge is a National Lottery Heritage Funded project that supports people and nature within the North York Moors National Park and surrounding areas to thrive together.

A survey pioneered by the park’s trust, aims to conserve populations of species that thrive ‘on the edge’ of different habitats, and work with land managers and communities to build new ponds, create wildflower plots and plant scrubland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A new survey has revealed that 14 turtle doves, 140 song thrushes, eight redstarts and 53 yellow hammers have been spotted in recent months.

Some 10 primary schools in the park have also been involved as part of the National Park’s Harry Spotters Challenge which provides primary schools with binoculars, seed and surveys, with the aim of collecting data on bird species spotted within their school and community.

Related topics:BirdsVolunteers