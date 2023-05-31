Volunteers needed for sports-themed reading challenge at libraries across North Yorkshire - could it be you?

Every year, young people aged between 13 and 24 help to coordinate the challenge, which is produced by the Reading Agency.

It encourages children aged four to 11 to read six library books over the summer holidays.

This year’s challenge has a sports and games theme. The carefully picked Ready, Set, Read! book collection will encourage team spirit through sporty book characters.

Alliyah Ishaq, who was a volunteer for last year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Volunteers will register children onto the challenge, help them to choose books, talk to them about the books they have read and assist with library activities.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Our library service is proud to take part in the Summer Reading Challenge and we need volunteers to help run the scheme and encourage even more children to become enthusiastic readers.

“This is a great volunteering opportunity for young people to gain confidence and meet new people. It is valuable experience that can be added to their CV and UCAS applications.

“The challenge is always incredibly popular and means our libraries are bustling over the summer holidays. With the help of volunteers, we want to make this year bigger and better than ever.”

To find out more about volunteering and to apply, go to or contact your local library. Applications should be made by Friday, June 30.