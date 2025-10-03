Volunteers needed to ensure Scarborough Poppy Appeal remains strong

The 2024 Poppy Appeal Launch at The Brunswick Centre

The Royal British Legion's annual Poppy Appeal takes place from Saturday October 25 until Saturday November 8 inclusive, with dedicated volunteers on the streets of Scarborough collecting for this important cause.

Donations help support veterans, serving personnel, and their families in times of need.

The Royal British Legion relies on the community's generosity, and this year also needs people to help as volunteer collectors.

Anyone who has a few hours to spare and would like to make a real difference, is asked to join in ensuring the Poppy Appeal remains strong.

Speaking on behalf of the Royal British Legion Scarborough Branch, Tom Fox said: “Together, we remember, and together, we support those who have served.”

This year, the Poppy Appeal Hub will operate from the Balmoral Shopping Centre. It will be open between 10am and 3.30pm for the duration of the appeal.

To volunteer or find out more, contact Poppy Appeal Organiser Ros Fox by emailing [email protected] or call 07725 475800.