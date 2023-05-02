Big Ideas by the Sea takes place later this month

The festival takes place between Friday May 19 and Friday June 2 and features a programme of 36 exciting events including:

A unique Study Day with Professor Joann Fletcher, Dr Katarina Zinn and Marie Woods;

David Sillito BBC Arts Correspondent;

Rick Buckler, ex-Jam;

The Big Day Out at Scarborough Castle - dance, sculpture workshop, storytelling, mini-digs;

The Big Dig 3 hands-on community archaeology project;

Dr Stephen Buckley, expert on Egyptian mummification;

Dr Sean Paling, leading expert on the search for Dark Matter;

Allson Watt on screen and playwriting;

Stuart Baines, Scarborough's world-famous cetacean expert;

Dance the night away with Skandals in the Market Hall;

A Martin Parr exhibition where you wouldn’t expect to find one and much much more!

Many of the events are free and most others are Pay as you Feel.

Organisers Kane Cunningham and John Oxley MBE FSA are now looking for volunteers to help at events during the festival.

Volunteers are needed in the following areas:

Setting up at and taking down at venues before and after events including gathering up recyclable materials and non-recyclable materials at venues after event has finished;

Usher/ Information roles, directing people around venues, assisting people with disabilities;

Looking after speakers at the venues;

Helping serve teas and coffees, clear-up, wash put away cups etc;

General festival runners and floating helpers.

Volunteers will not have to handle cash or alcohol, deal with people buying tickets on the door, or with security issues.

They will not be asked to lift any heavy objects.

All volunteers will get free entry to Big Ideas By The Sea events.

BIBTS CIC will reimburse travelling expenses and also reimburse parking costs or provide free parking at the event/s where people volunteer to help.

If you would like to volunteer email [email protected] no later than 5pm Wednesday 3rd May.

Training and briefing sessions will be held on Monday May 15 and Tuesday May 16 in Scarborough (time and venue to be confirmed)

More information can be found at www.bigideasbythesea.com