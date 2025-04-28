Volunteers wanted for Bridlington's Sewerby Hall, Gardens and Zoo

Volunteer roles are wanted for Sewerby Hall and Gardens

Sewerby Hall, Gardens and Zoo, Bridlington are offering a wide range of volunteer opportunities to the public.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The diverse volunteer roles span across multiple areas including the house, gardens, zoo, customer service, catering and hospitality.

The opportunities are a fantastic way to gain valuable experience, try new things, enrich the community and contribute to East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s historic site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The voluntary roles make a real difference to the cultural offer of the venue, helping to preserve and enhance the beauty of the site.

Volunteering at Sewerby Hall, Gardens and Zoo is also a great way to build connections with local people, the vast amounts of visitors from across the country, and staff who are friendly and knowledgeable.

Formal qualifications are not required in the volunteer roles and the venue wants to attract people who are enthusiastic, reliable, responsible and interested in contributing to the positive reputation of the site.

Volunteers will be given the opportunity to develop their skills, gaining experience in areas such as history, horticulture, animal care, customer service, hospitality and retail. They will also have the chance to enjoy behind-the-scenes access and take part in special events and activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat Ferguson who volunteers at Sewerby Hall, Gardens and Zoo said: “Perhaps the greatest benefit to costume volunteering is the social side. It is the biggest luxury to indulge in your hobby, in the company of like-minded people who have become your friends, and who see you as part of their team.

‘’Everyone is so different, but we complement each other so well, we have different backgrounds and experiences, different skills and knowledge, we learn from and support each other.’’

Marie Gascoigne, general manager of Sewerby Hall, Gardens and Zoo said: “Volunteers are at the heart of our community’s heritage.”

To apply for specific roles visit: www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/volunteering/