‘Vote for Steve’: Cross-party leaders urge public to vote for Scarborough man in national tourism competition

Leaders from across the political spectrum have urged the public to vote for a Scarborough man in VisitEngland’s tourism superstar competition.

‘Vote for Steve Johnson’, was the rallying cry this morning (Friday, March 21) as political divisions were put aside by local leaders who came together to back the operations manager of Scarborough’s North Bay Railway in a national tourism competition.

The contest will crown the country’s Tourism Superstar based on a public vote which closes on Sunday, March 23.

Mr Johnson, who started volunteering at the North Bay Railway at the age of 11, is one of just 10 finalists in the annual competition and the cross-party group of councillors urged residents and visitors to cast their ballots for him before the deadline.

The cross-party Scarborough and Whitby area committee and MP Alison Hume with Steve Johnson (centre) from North Bay Railway. picture: LDRS

Over the past 18 years, Mr Johnson has been a volunteer and apprentice at the tourist attraction and is now its operations manager.

“It’s the best job in the world, but it’s hard graft, so it’s nice to be appreciated – the nomination is great and the publicity is fantastic for the railway,” he said recently.

Mr Johnson’s contributions include spearheading a major trackwork program, developing a new safety management system, and building a strong, inclusive team of staff and volunteers.

VisitEngland said that during the busy summer season “Steve’s enthusiasm is infectious as he drives his favourite locomotive, Neptune, and engages visitors with his extensive knowledge”.

“His dedication, creativity, and genuine love for his work make Steve a true Tourism Superstar, embodying the spirit of making visitors’ experiences unforgettable.”

Speaking at a meeting of the Scarborough and Whitby area committee on March 21, its chair, Coun Liz Colling, said: “We would encourage everyone to vote for Steve and I hope as many people as possible vote for him before the competition closes on Sunday evening.”

Also attending the meeting, Steve Johnson thanked councillors and Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume for their support and applause, offering a small bow as he left the council chamber.

Andrew Stokes, the director of VisitEngland, said: “Tourism Superstar provides the public with an opportunity to celebrate individuals within England’s tourism industry who go above and beyond time after time to give visitors truly exceptional experiences.

“From creating memorable stays in castles to showcasing England’s brilliant museums and art galleries, from running animal sanctuaries that connect people with nature to providing fantastic experiences on heritage railways, the finalists truly go the extra mile in their role as tourism ambassadors.”

North Yorkshire Council has been investing in its tourism strategy for the county and sector drop-in events are planned over the next few months to offer businesses the opportunity to meet members of the authority’s tourism team.

Tourism is one of England’s largest industries, supporting more than 200,000 businesses, employing about 2.6 million people and, in 2023, generating £70.5 billion in domestic visitor spending.

Members of the public can cast their votes in the tourism superstar competition on VistEngland’s website: https://www.visitbritain.org/working-us/visitenglands-tourism-superstar-award.