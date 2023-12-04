Walker falls into water on Glaisdale Moor, near Whitby as CMRT and SRMRT help in snow

Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) were contacted by North Yorkshire Police to go to the aid of walker doing the Lyke Wake Walk who had fallen in water between Rosedale and Egton Bridge, thereby becoming wet and very cold.

CMRT sent a Mountain Rescue ‘Phone Find’ request to the walker’s phone in an effort to obtain a precise location whilst a team member who lives in the area made his way from home in his own vehicle in an effort to locate her.

Other team members were directed to our base to collect the team Land Rovers.

The location was potentially in the area of Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team so they were also alerted, although once the walker responded to our Phone Find message it was apparent that she was just within the Cleveland MRT area on Glaisdale Moor.

SRMRT remained available to provide assistance if necessary and driving conditions were not easy due to snow and ice.

Fortunately, they were stood down by the police as the walker had managed to flag down a passing motorist who was then taking her to a place of safety to get warmed up.

The ‘local’ team member came across them a few minutes later and was able to confirm that the walker was uninjured.

All personnel were then stood-down and in addition to the local team member, five others were involved or en route with eleven others on standby.