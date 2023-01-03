Thor the walrus caused a commotion by visiting Scarborough Harbour on New Year’s Eve, and following his departure, a video of two walruses visiting Bridlington’s harbour surfaced.

The video caused a social media frenzy, with thousands of people watching the viral video hoping to catch a glimpse of Thor the walrus.

Some Bridlington residents even went to see the walruses on the seafront before realising that it was an amusing prank.

The two walruses caught on camera were dressed up in wetsuits and paper tusks.

The hilarious hijinks were concocted by Mel Halstead, a store manager at Pets at Home in Bridlington.

Mrs Halstead said: “It has gone a bit crazy, there have been thousands of people who have seen the post and it has gone from one extreme to another and blown up completely.

“One of my work colleagues messaged me to say they had driven to Scarborough and he had just gone back into the water. I was like ‘oh don’t worry I am sure he will appear somewhere else’.

“My friend said ‘oh well nobody would come looking if I was laid out on the harbour’, which made us all start laughing.

“I thought to myself well why don’t we go wind her up and replicate the Scarborough walrus in Bridlington. So that is how it started and it escalated from there.”

Mrs Halstead and her co-conspirator jumped into their wetsuits and creatively made the walrus tusks out of rolled up A4 paper.

Then Mrs Halstead’s wife and her friend’s daughter filmed the mischievous pair on the harbour, only revealing that the walruses were actually humans at the end of the video.

Mrs Halstead said: “95 per cent of people have seen the funny side and it has definitely put a smile on a lot of people’s faces, which is always good.

“I also understand the few people who were concerned about welfare issues, that said don’t post the location. I understand that, I work in pet retail myself, so welfare of animals is a main priority of mine.