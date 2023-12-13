WANTED: Bridlington Coastguard on the hunt for new recruits for 2024
Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team are looking for new recruits to help support the community in the new year.
The Coastguard are recruiting volunteer on-call Coastguard Rescue Officers in and around the Bridlington area. Applications are set to open in January 2024, the perfect time to start something new.
People will need to:
- Live or work reasonably locally to Bridlington Coastguard Station on Limekiln Lane.
- Be available to attend an induction training courses
- Have availability to attend emergency calls during the day and/or night
- Be 18 years old or above and hold a full UK driving licence
- Be in good health and able to pass a Coastguard medical
- Be a team player and train regularly.
- No prior experience is needed, full training will be given in disciplines such as water rescue, lost and missing person search, casualty care and other specialist skills depending on the Coastguard Team you join, such as rope or flood rescue.
Remuneration and expenses are covered for your time if you wish to claim.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/bridlington.coastguard for more information.