WANTED: Bridlington's 'beloved Crafty Club' appeals for materials
The Crafty Club holds sessions at the Burstall Hill venue, and its members are hoping people will donate wool, material, fake flowers and greenery, photo frames, pipe cleaners and felt, etc.
A spokesperson said: “We have lots and lots of paper and card stock to make some beautiful greeting cards, but we are lacking in other crafting materials.
"Everything we make at our beloved Crafty Club is sold at our Craft Fayres to raise funds for the project itself and also to put money back into the community.
"If you think you could help out then please do get in touch and we can arrange a collection if needed.”
If you have any of the items spare wand would like to donate them go to www.facebook.com/newpasturelane or call 01262 679978.