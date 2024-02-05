News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

WANTED: Bridlington's 'beloved Crafty Club' appeals for materials

A popular group which operates at the New Pasture Lane Community Centre is appealing for materials.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 5th Feb 2024, 11:56 GMT
The Crafty Club, at the New Pasture Lane Community Centre, needs a variety of arts and crafts materials. Photo: Google MapsThe Crafty Club, at the New Pasture Lane Community Centre, needs a variety of arts and crafts materials. Photo: Google Maps
The Crafty Club, at the New Pasture Lane Community Centre, needs a variety of arts and crafts materials. Photo: Google Maps

The Crafty Club holds sessions at the Burstall Hill venue, and its members are hoping people will donate wool, material, fake flowers and greenery, photo frames, pipe cleaners and felt, etc.

A spokesperson said: “We have lots and lots of paper and card stock to make some beautiful greeting cards, but we are lacking in other crafting materials.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Everything we make at our beloved Crafty Club is sold at our Craft Fayres to raise funds for the project itself and also to put money back into the community.

Most Popular

"If you think you could help out then please do get in touch and we can arrange a collection if needed.”

If you have any of the items spare wand would like to donate them go to www.facebook.com/newpasturelane or call 01262 679978.

Related topics:Bridlington