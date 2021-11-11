War memorial at Goathland, near Whitby, newly listed at Grade II ahead of Armistice Day

Ahead of Armistice Day on Thursday November 11, the listing has been made by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, on the advice of Historic England.

The memorial stands in the village green, in the heart of the conservation area in Goathland.

Built in the aftermath of the First World War (1914-1918), the memorial was funded by subscriptions raised from the village.

The war memorial at Goathland has been newly listed at Grade II.

The names of 18 local men are engraved on it – 12 who lost their lives in the First World War and a further six who were added after the Second World War.

It bears the moving inscription: “TRUE LOVE BY LIFE, TRUE LOVE BY DEATH IS TRIED: LIVE THOU FOR ENGLAND. WE FOR ENGLAND DIED.”

The village itself has a strong sense of the past, with a number of listed buildings which make it a popular filming location.

Goathland featured as the fictional village of Aidensfield in the police TV drama series Heartbeat, while the charming station appeared in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Veronica Fiorato, Historic England’s Listings Team Leader, said: “The war memorial in Goathland is among tens of thousands erected across England in memory of the many people who lost their lives in the First World War.

“In place of graves, the memorials became focal points for local communities to mourn and honour their dead.

"It is a permanent testament to the sacrifice of those who lost their lives in the conflict and was funded by money raised from the village.

“War memorials like this tell the stories of local communities and must be protected for future generations.”

Historic England is inviting people to contribute information about the Goathland war memorial – in particular the date and details of the unveiling ceremony – by visiting Enrich the List on its website.

Veronica added: “The impact of the pandemic has meant that we are all appreciating our local places and communities more than ever before.