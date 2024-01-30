Warm welcome in a warm space at St James Arts Centre in Scarborough
The Community Cafe, which opened in the spiring of 2023, is based at St James Church and operates as a warm space, providing both a warm room and a warm welcome for those who attend.
There are a number of activities on offer during the afternoon and there is always someone to talk to, tea, coffee, cake, friendly chat, table tennis, dominoes, jigsaws and even some enthusiastic carol singing in December.
Speaking on behalf of the centre, Joanne Watson said: “The next meeting is on Monday February 12 from 1.30 to 3pm and we invite people from Scarborough and beyond - we have one regular visitor from Whitby!”
The Community Cafe will be open every 2nd and 4th Monday of each month in 2024, in the Arts Centre Hall, unless interrupted by Bank Holidays.