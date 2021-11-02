The Kennel Club have shared new research which shows how many pets in Yorkshire and the Humber are affected by the firework season. (Credit: The Kennel Club)

Bonfire night is the time of year where many Brits commemorate Guy Fawkes by having a bonfire and firework display.

Whilst this is entertaining for many people, it can be a frightening time for many of our pets and wildlife.

New polling by the RSPCA shows that in 2021 52% of the UK public will be attending unofficial displays, this compares with 41% in 2020 and 23% in 2019.

Campaigns manager Carrie Stones said: “With unplanned or more spontaneous events in the pipeline this year owners with nervous animals may be worried about the coming weeks.

“There is information on the RSPCA website on how to prepare your pets in advance such as bringing pets inside and providing extra bedding to make a safe haven. We would also advise you to consult your vet if you feel your pet is particularly anxious.”

In addition to this, the Kennel Club have shared new research which shows how many pets in Yorkshire and the Humber are affected by the firework season.

The research shows that almost eight in 10 (79 per cent) of owners in Yorkshire and Humber notice significant changes in their dog’s behaviour during fireworks, with a third of owners in Yorkshire and Humber saying their dog shivers and trembles and nearly a third mentioning unusual excessive barking.

More than a third say their dog becomes extra clingy, whilst a fifth experience the opposite, with dogs hiding under various surfaces and avoiding contact. These figures are based on a survey of 1,000 dog owners in the UK, carried out by Censuswide, in October 2021

Mark Beazley, chief executive of The Kennel Club, said: “Fireworks displays, especially if they are unexpected, can have devastating and long-term effects, with dozens of dogs going missing every year and thousands more showing clear signs of fear and distress.

“This new research shows the wide-ranging negative impacts of fireworks on dog welfare and behaviour, with dogs trembling, hiding and crying, and leaving their owners rightfully worried about their four-legged friend’s welfare and safety.

“Each dog reacts differently and it is important that dog owners, especially those with young puppies, know what to do and how they can help their dogs get through the fireworks season safely, and for those involved in displays to be considerate to the nation’s pets.”

How to help your pets at this time of year

Vet charity PDSA has shared their tips on how to keep your furry friends safe and happy around bonfire night.

-Take your dog for a walk before dark, well before fireworks are due to begin, to avoid scaring your dog.

-Create a den with blankets, pillows and their favourite toy to help absorb noise and comfort them. Plenty of bedding for outdoor animals helps absorb the noise too.

-Keep doors, windows and cat and dog flaps closed.

-Draw the curtains and play music with a repetitive beat to help mask the sounds.

-Get your pet microchipped and ensure your details are up to date - if they run away from home, there is more chance you will be reunited.

-Partly cover hutches and outdoor cages with blankets, so they’re more sound-proofed but still well ventilated.

-Hedgehogs may think an unlit bonfire is a great place to sleep. So build any bonfires as close as possible to the day of the event, investigate thoroughly, and disturb the bottom of it before lighting to let any wildlife escape.