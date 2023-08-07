News you can trust since 1882
Waste Not Want Not event to encourage the people of Scarborough to be more self-sufficient

As part of The National Lottery funded Waste Not Want Not Project, Coast and Vale Community Action (CAVCA) will host a Summer Eco Fair to showcase local skills and knowledge to help the people of Scarborough save money, get creative and be more self-sufficient.
By Louise Perrin
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 14:38 BST
The Street on Lower Clark Street

The event is part of a series of activity-based events and workshops that bring people together to build community, develop understanding of the ways in which heritage can help save money, and show how the use of these skills can benefit the climate and nature.

The event will showcase sustainable practices including upcycling of clothing and furniture, growing, preserving and composting your own food, shopping sustainably and sharing experiences and stories.

Adults and children can get hands on with activities such as blacksmithing using reclaimed metal, composting (including mini wormery making), furniture painting, sewing, spinning and weaving and gardening.

The event takes place at The Street on Lower Clark Street from 11am-3pm on Thursday, August 24.

