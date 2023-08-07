Waste Not Want Not event to encourage the people of Scarborough to be more self-sufficient

The Street on Lower Clark Street

The event is part of a series of activity-based events and workshops that bring people together to build community, develop understanding of the ways in which heritage can help save money, and show how the use of these skills can benefit the climate and nature.

The event will showcase sustainable practices including upcycling of clothing and furniture, growing, preserving and composting your own food, shopping sustainably and sharing experiences and stories.

Adults and children can get hands on with activities such as blacksmithing using reclaimed metal, composting (including mini wormery making), furniture painting, sewing, spinning and weaving and gardening.