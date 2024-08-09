Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Take a look at this amazing video of 3000 balls racing down Cargate Hill for a unique Filey Lions event that raised thousands of pounds.

Filey Lions held their annual ball race fundraiser on August 7, with a huge audience gathering to watch the spectacle.

People bought balls during the week prior as part of the fundraiser, until 3000 colourful balls had been claimed. Then at 7:30pm, hundreds of residents and visitors alike counted down while a tractor prepared for the race to begin.

The tractor bucket released the balls and the colourful horde bounced down the incredibly steep hill at speed. People cheered on from the sidelines watching out to see if thier ball would come in first place.

Filey Lions sent 3000 balls bouncing down Cargate Hill to raise money for the community. Photo courtesy of Jim Towey.

The owner of the winning ball won £150, whereas second place won £75, third place £50, fourth place won £40 and fifth place won £30.

A spokesperson from Filey Lions said: “Thanks to local business sponsorship, donations and ticket sales we will have raised almost £3000- all of which will go back into our community.

“We are hoping to increase the amount of balls to 3500 next year, with a bigger bucket on the JCB! The event takes place on the first Wednesday in August annually.”

Due to the ever-increasing costs of staging events such as the ball race and annual bonfire, Filey Lions are currently looking for sponsors to help support their work in the community.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/FileyLionsClub to find out more.