WATCH: Both Whitby RNLI lifeboats called out to rescue vessel after Mayday call

The 5m Rigid Inflatable Boat was making its way to the harbour on the afternoon of Friday October 6 when conditions worsened and the boat lost steering.

The casualty immediately raised the alarm via a Mayday call via the on board radio.

Whitby RNLI launched their all-weather Shannon class lifeboat Lois Ivan, which was on its second ever shout since arriving in Whitby, and their D class inshore lifeboat.

A still from a crew members headcam during the shout. picture: RNLI

They located the casualty about a mile north of Saltwick.

A tow was established and despite the conditions steadily getting worse with strong winds, they were able to tow the boat to the safety of Whitby harbour.

The crew aboard the inshore lifeboat undertook the tow while the all-weather lifeboat escorted the pair of boats into harbour, remaining on standby until the RIB was safely alongside.

Adam Wright, helm on the inshore lifeboat, said: “If the person hadn't had a radio on board, this situation could have ended very differently.

"The wind was picking up all the time and they would have been blown miles of course with no way of getting back to safety.

"We would urge all boat owners to carry a VHF radio as you never know when you might need to use it.”

Lois Ivan became the new operational lifeboat for the town last month.