News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

WATCH: Both Whitby RNLI lifeboats called out to rescue vessel after Mayday call

Both Whitby RNLI lifeboats were called out to a vessel with steering failure, after the casualty on board made a Mayday call on the radio.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 09:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 5m Rigid Inflatable Boat was making its way to the harbour on the afternoon of Friday October 6 when conditions worsened and the boat lost steering.

The casualty immediately raised the alarm via a Mayday call via the on board radio.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whitby RNLI launched their all-weather Shannon class lifeboat Lois Ivan, which was on its second ever shout since arriving in Whitby, and their D class inshore lifeboat.

A still from a crew members headcam during the shout. picture: RNLIA still from a crew members headcam during the shout. picture: RNLI
A still from a crew members headcam during the shout. picture: RNLI
Most Popular

They located the casualty about a mile north of Saltwick.

A tow was established and despite the conditions steadily getting worse with strong winds, they were able to tow the boat to the safety of Whitby harbour.

The crew aboard the inshore lifeboat undertook the tow while the all-weather lifeboat escorted the pair of boats into harbour, remaining on standby until the RIB was safely alongside.

Adam Wright, helm on the inshore lifeboat, said: “If the person hadn't had a radio on board, this situation could have ended very differently.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The wind was picking up all the time and they would have been blown miles of course with no way of getting back to safety.

"We would urge all boat owners to carry a VHF radio as you never know when you might need to use it.”

Lois Ivan became the new operational lifeboat for the town last month.

It’s predecessor, George and Mary Webb, has now joined the fleet of relief lifeboats for the RNLI.

Related topics:Whitby