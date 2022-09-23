WATCH: Britain's oldest cliff lift reopens in Scarborough after year long closure

The first customers in a year travelled from the Spa up to the Esplanade at 10am on Friday September 23.

The cliff lift initially closed last year due to mechanical problems.

Alan Wilson, Supervisor of the cliff lift, said: “It’s amazing we’re running again, it’s taken its time, but the workers have done a very good job.

Britain's oldest cliff reopens today after a year closure.

“There was structural work that needed to be done in the motor room. The roll steel joist had eroded and needed to be replaced.

“Some of the sleepers had to be replaced, and what delayed the opening was the cars themselves.

“The fastening from the car to the chassis had worn over the years and was not as solid as it should have been. So there’s new fittings all the way around the cars, and at the top the steel has been galvanised.”

The cliff lift opened in 1875, making it the oldest in the country.

The cliff lift is expected to remain open with a monthly timetable coming.

It was built in order to link the South Cliff Esplanade to the Scarborough Spa, which at the time was the most popular music venue outside of London.

It originally was ran using sea-water, using a counterweight system depending on how many people were in the carriage.

Nowadays, the system uses electricity to run.

This weekend sees Scarborough Jazz Festival at the Spa, and the cliff lift will be running today, Friday September 23 and Saturday September 24, from 10am until 12.15am.

On Sunday September 24, the lift will run from 10am until 10.30pm.

The lift will run daily from 10am until 5pm, with alternative times available on event days.