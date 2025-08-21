WATCH: Cheeky seagull snatches ornament from woman's kitchen in Scarborough

This is the moment a cheeky seagull snatches an ornament from a shocked care worker’s windowsill.

Steven the seagull was captured in the act by shocked homeowner Dawn Humphrey, 61, on Saturday August 16.

The careworker, from Scarborough, said: “We used to put a little bit of seed on the windowsill for the crows and stuff, and then the seagull started coming.

“Now it keeps pecking on the window – my dog Lucy keeps barking at it. It’s like chaos when it comes knocking on the window.”

The bird had previously stolen and eaten a sausage which was left on the side near a window which was open due to the hot weather.

Dawn is no stranger to seagulls – having previously been the victim of an attack in Scarborough town centre.

She said: “In town I bought a sausage roll from Cooplands and one came from behind me with no warning and just pinched my sausage roll - £1.50 worth.”

Scarborough has gained a reputation for increasing gull attacks as urban populations of the birds rise.

North Yorkshire Council has even set up a dedicated online portal for residents to report 'gull conflicts' - with over 200 reports since 2021.

Dawn was left shocked when another brazen bird put his head through the open window of her home to steal a £15 tin chicken ornament which was bought for her as a gift by her son.

She added: “This one, we hear a noise on the roof – whether it’s been on the roof a while and it’s just coming back, but they know to come back wanting more food.

“People can be cruel to them – we’re not cruel to them. It’s not doing any harm really, apart from my little chicken.”

She added: “We were laughing because we couldn’t believe it. I just couldn’t believe it when it came back later as well to drag it about.

“Then it came back a third time and picked it up and it rolled down on to the floor below.

“I think it’s quite funny, if you watch seagulls sometimes they do do some funny stuff.”