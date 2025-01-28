WATCH: Scarborough SEA LIFE centre staff come to the aid of entangled seal pup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Retired Scarborough couple Paul and Paula Brian found themselves at the centre of an unusual animal rescue at the weekend.

The couple, who live in Seamer, walk along Royal Albert Drive most days, but an unusual movement on the water’s edge on Sunday afternoon (January 26) soon caught their eye.

Mr Brian said: “I saw something moving and said to Paula, ‘oh look, there’s a dog’, I could see green on its back and thought it was wearing a coat.

“As we continued walking, it seemed to swim alongside us, it wasn’t until it came out of the water when we stopped at the steps, that we realised it was a seal.

Paul and Paula Brian became aware that the seal pup was in difficulty when it hauled itself out of the sea

“It came directly to us, I know it sounds silly, but it seemed to be asking for help.

“I was going to try to get the rope off myself, but as soon as I tried to get near it it barked, so we decided to call the experts in.”

Mr and Mrs Brian sat with the seal as they waited for SEA LIFE staff Todd German and Jordan Woodhead to arrive.

“Lots of people stopped and offered to help,” said Mr Brian. “But we said we’d called the SEA LIFE centre and that help was on the way.

The pup waited patiently for rescuers to arrive from the SEA LIFE Centre

“As soon as the guys arrived they were quick to release the pup and with one last look over its shoulder it was on its way.”

Paula said: “It was a lovely experience. Obviously, I would have preferred for it not to have happened, but it was really nice to see, especially as it had such a happy ending.”

Todd German, Curator at Scarborough SEA LIFE Centre said: “We were called to attend to an entangled grey seal pup on Sunday afternoon.

“Thankfully, the pup had hauled out near the SEA LIFE Centre, allowing Jordan Woodhead and me to respond quickly.

Todd German and Jordan Woodhead worked quickly to free the pup

“We weren’t entirely sure what to expect, as we’ve dealt with many entanglements and netting injuries over the years, some of which can have severe consequences.

“Once we had safely secured the pup, we assessed the extent of the entanglement. “Fortunately, the pup had only recently become entangled, and we were able to remove the netting without any damage being caused.

“Within minutes, the pup was safely returned to the sea.”

Emily Mayman from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said: “We are sadly seeing an increasing number of seals entangled in fishing gear each year.

A final backwards glance before swimming away

“We received the same reports as the SEA LIFE Centre and were delighted they were able to attend swiftly to help the pup before any members of the public risked being bitten trying to help.

“The seal is lucky to have been freed from this entanglement at this stage, as the older they grow the further an entanglement can cut through their skin.

“Where possible, please dispose of all fishing line, netting, and gear safely - beach cleans are an excellent way of helping recover any lost gear that washes ashore.

“If you see a marine mammal in distress anywhere in the UK, call BDMLR on 01825 765546 for assistance 365 days of the year.”