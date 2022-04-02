Watch the moment a car crashes into the Crown Tavern traffic lights in Scarborough

The car hit the newly installed lights just hours after they were switched on.

By Louise Perrin
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 5:17 pm

A silver car, believed to be a Ford Focus with two people inside, has wiped out a set of newly installed traffic lights outside the Crown Tavern on Scalby Road.

The crash happened at around 1.15am, and the area has since been cordoned off by police.

The lights were only switched on yesterday (April 1) after a delay of almost six weeks caused by utility companies.

The damaged traffic lights on Scalby Road

It is unknown at this point how long it will be before the lights are operational again.

